drugged,-raped,-kidnapped-14-year-old-girl-saved-thanks-to-snapchat

January 19, 2020 | 4: 07pm

A 14-year-old girl who was allegedly drugged and raped after being kidnapped in California was eventually saved by cops — after alerting her friends on Snapchat, according to police.

The unidentified girl had been snatched last Tuesday in the San Cruz city Capitola by Albert Thomas Vasquez, 55, who left her “incapacitated” with drugs, San Jose Police said in a statement.

He called two friends — Antonio Quirino Salvador, 34, and Hediberto Gonzalez Avarenga, 31 — who helped put her in a car, where Vasquez sexually assaulted her before they drove her to a motel, cops said.

The trio carried her to a second-floor room at the E-Z 8 Motel in San Jose, where Vasquez again assaulted her — before the traumatized teen was able to use social media to raise the alarm, the report said.

“The victim used her Snapchat account to notify friends she was kidnapped and did not know her location,” Sergeant Enrique Garcia said.

“The victim’s friends determined the victim’s location through the Snapchat app and called 911.

“Arriving officers made contact with the suspect as he exited a motel room and discovered the victim inside.”

Vasquez was booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges including kidnapping to commit rape, digital penetration with a child with force, false imprisonment and rape by intoxication or controlled substance.

Salvador and Avarenga were arrested the next day on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy, police said.

Sgt. Garcia told the Mercury News that the girl was safe and back with her family.