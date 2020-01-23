drug-dealer-mocked-for-looking-like-sideshow-bob-in-mugshot

A drug dealer was mercilessly mocked for ‘looking like Sideshow Bob’ when police released his mugshot.

Jakub Kowal, 21, was jailed for a year after admitting to making substantial amounts of money selling ketamine in Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

When officers posted his custody photo, people online claimed he had an uncanny resemblance to Kelsey Grammer’s wild-haired character in The Simpsons.

Others compared him to a New Romantic, while some said it looked as if he’d had an electric shock.

One wrote: ‘Sideshow Bobs in town. Look out Bart!!’, while another put: ‘My god looks like he’s got his finger in an electric socket’.

Someone else added: ‘If that’s what drugs do to your hair you can keep it. Wow!! Or he’s big fan of the early eighties new romantics.’

A fourth person claimed ‘the hair is a crime in itself.. Clearly keeping a low profile’, as well as a fifth who quipped: ‘He’s auditioning for an echo and the bunnymen tribute band!!!’

Kowal was caught after police found a small amount of ketamine in his wallet before a search of his van uncovered evidence of dealing, Gloucester Crown Court was told.

Officers found 28 grams of ketamine, a small amount of diazepam, a set of scales and plastic bags.

The total value of the drugs found was £850.

The dealer confessed to selling drugs for about a year after messages found on his phone.

Prosecutor Alan Williams said the evidence suggested he bought them in bulk at £1,600 a time, making several hundred pounds of profit from them.

Kowal was sentenced to a year after admitting to having ketamine with intent to supply and possessing diazepam.

Judith Kenney, defending, said her client had voluntarily sought help for his own drug problem since his arrest.

During sentencing, Judge Mark Horton said: ‘You had been dealing in drugs for 12 months.

‘That is not just one or two supplies. This was your business and you have been earning substantial sums of money from it.’