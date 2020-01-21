drug-addict-thiefs-who-smeared-church-with-excrement-sent-to-jail







James Anthony Kennedy The badly damaged organ at Christ Church in Derry

Two drug and alcohol addicts who smashed their way into a Londonderry church through a 19th century stained glass window have been jailed.

Harry Duffy and James Anthony Kennedy were sentenced to two years and eight months at Derry Crown Court.

During a search of the church on September 12, 2017, police officers found evidence of human excrement.

One of the men had defecated inside the church’s boiler room, and excrement was smeared on the church organ and on pages which had been ripped from a Bible.

Duffy (25), from Elmwood Terrace, and Kennedy (24), from Glenside Park, had previously clear records. They admitted burglary and stealing items including a crystal decanter, a surplice and a set of reader’s robes. None of the stolen items were recovered.

They also admitted damaging furnishings and fittings in the church, including the organ.

In total they caused an estimated £75,000 worth of damage inside and outside the church building, for which the diocesan insurers paid £58,500.