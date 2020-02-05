drone-footage-captures-the-virtually-deserted-streets-in-wuhan,-china

Drone footage from ABC News captures the streets of Wuhan, China, where daily life has come to a near standstill for its 11 million residents amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

On Jan. 23, the Chinese government put Wuhan under quarantine. Buses, trains, ferries, and all other forms of public transportation have been stopped. On Jan. 26, the government also banned the use of non-essential vehicles in the city’s downtown area, restricting the roads to cabs and vehicles carrying supplies.

Along with Wuhan, China’s fifth largest city, officials have put 15 other major Chinese cities into lockdown. The lockdowns affect approximately 45 million people. It is being called the largest quarantine in modern public-health history.

Fei Chen is an urban-design lecturer at the University of Liverpool. She says shutting down public transportation can control a city’s movement.

“If you live in cities, your movement can be controlled through public transport,” Fei Chen

said in an interview with Business Insider. “Wuhan has an international airport. It has highways and railways. So if you close all of them, then you basically cut off the means for people to get out.”

Many residents in Wuhan stay cooped up in their homes and only go out to get masks and food.

According to Reuters, China has asked its farmers to increase vegetable production. The government has also threatened to punish storeowners who increase the price on in-demand foods and masks.

On Jan. 23, China began building two hospitals in the city to take care of citizens suffering from the virus.

The coronavirus is believed to have originated at a seafood market in Wuhan. Scientists think it is likely that virus has jumped from animals to humans.

The virus has infected over 24,000 people and has killed nearly 500.

