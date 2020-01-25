drogheda-rally-to-oppose-drug-related-violence







Keane Mulready-Woods (Garda/PA)

A rally is taking place in Drogheda to voice opposition against drug-related violence in the town.

The demonstration comes amid an ongoing feud between rival gangs.

It was organised in the wake of the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods earlier in January.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited Drogheda Garda Station following the murder (Brian Lawless/PA)

The teenager was murdered and dismembered and parts of his body were dumped in different locations in Dublin.

His killing was the third linked to the feud.

Political leaders are attending the event on Saturday afternoon.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald arrived ahead of the protest, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also due to participate.

The event will see local people walk from the Bridge of Peace to St Peter’s Church for a rally that will include several speeches.

The brutal killing of Mr Mulready-Woods has made law and order a key issue in the General Election campaign.

