Driving in France and Europe after Brexit: How leaving the EU with 'no deal' at end of 2020 could impact travel

Qualified drivers from the UK are currently able to drive all over Europe without extra paper work – but Brexit could impact that.

Britain formally leaves on January 31 then a transition period will remain in place until December 31 meaning that the rules will stay the same during this time.

During this time the EU and Britain will attempt to hash out new agreements on a number of issues, including driving.

However, should a new plan not be agreed by the end of the year, there could be ramifications for drivers on the continent.

How could driving in Europe change after the transition period?

UK citizens travelling to the EU may come under more scrutiny if an agreement with similar terms for now is not put in place.

Guards may ask travellers for information including the duration and purpose of their trip, as well as an explanation of how they intend to support themselves while in the bloc.

To cross the border UK citizens will need a passport issued within 10 years preceding the date of travel which also remains valid for three months after the planned trip is over.

The Commission has proposed that UK nationals will be able to travel visa-free for trips to the EU of up to 90 days in a 180-day period, provided the UK allows EU citizens to do the same.

The UK has announced that EU citizens can travel to the UK without a visa for visits of up to three months.

Would UK and EU driving licences remain valid?

EU countries decide which international driving licences to recognise at a national level.

UK citizens planning on driving in the EU should check the rules in the member state they are travelling to as some will require you to hold an international permit.

Drivers will continue to be able to travel using a valid EU driving licence in the UK.

According to the Department for Transport, you will need your UK driving licence to drive in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

How do you apply for a International Driving Permit?

You may need one or more International Driving Permits (IDPs), as well as your UK driving licence to drive in an EU or EEA country.

The type of IDP you need depends on the country you will be driving in.

For example in Spain, the official advice is that you will not need an IDP for visits up to 9 months after the date the UK leaves the EU.

If you have a UK licence you will not need an IDP to drive when visiting Ireland.

Would you need an additional GB sticker?

The Department for transport has advised you should display a GB sticker on the rear of your vehicle and trailer following the transition perioud.

It has suggested doing this even if you currently have a number plate which includes the GB identifier.

You will need a GB sticker even if you have a number plate with the Euro symbol and Great Britain national identifier.

However, you are not required to display a GB sticker to drive in Ireland.