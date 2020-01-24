drivers-to-get-‘temporary-mot-exemptions’-as-only-three-northern-ireland-centres-‘fully-operational’







It was suggested 48 of the 55 vehicle lifts at MOT centres in operation had problems

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said drivers affected by disruption at MOT centres will be issued with temporary exemptions from Monday.

Disruption for customers is continuing, with only three of the 17 facilities fully operational following the identification of faults.

The Department for Infrastructure said affected customers are eligible for a refund of half of the MoT fee and a free test.

Mrs Mallon said appointments would be rescheduled as quickly as possible with priority given to those whose MOT has expired or will expire in the coming days.

“Recognising the disruption caused to people across the north, I have acted today to instruct the DVA to urgently work to issue temporary MOT exemptions from Monday for DVA customers affected,” the Infrastructure Minister said on Friday evening.

“This will apply to customers with expired or soon expiring car and light vehicle MOT certificates, who have had appointments cancelled due to the ongoing lift fault inspections and repairs underway. Further information will follow from DVA to customers affected.”

Yesterday, it emerged that inspections were to be carried out by contractors and the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) after cracks were found on vehicle lifts, prompting the cancellation of scores of appointments for safety reasons.

The BBC said it had seen an internal document that suggested 48 of the 55 lifts in operation had problems.

Many customers said they had showed up for appointments only to be turned away, with DUP MP Carla Lockhart voicing concern at the “breakdown of communication” between the DVA and customers.

In an update on Thursday, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said inspections were expected to be completed by the end of the day, with necessary repairs carried out as soon as possible.







Nichola Mallon

On Friday, however, the DfI said that, while tests were being carried out at all centres, lifts where only fully operational at Belfast, Cookstown and Newbuildings.

Two of the three lifts at the Coleraine centre were working and three out of four operating in Craigavon.

“The remaining test centres will be inspected and any necessary repairs carried out over the coming days,” a DfI spokesperson added.

“Due to a fault identified with some of the vehicle lifts, it was necessary to take the precautionary measure to suspend the use of vehicle lifts until they had been inspected and, where necessary, repaired.

“This meant that some test lanes have had to be closed at short notice and appointments cancelled. In addition to its ongoing regular monitoring programme, DVA has also introduced additional inspection processes to ensure the safety of its staff and customers.”

The spokesperson added that the number of car and light vehicle tests is being reduced as repairs are carried, but some tests are still taking place. A total of 1,891 vehicle tests were conducted on Thursday.

Mrs Mallon said that DVA is working to resolve issues as quickly as possible.

“As essential repairs are completed, test centres will resume normal operations. In addition, test centres will be opening additional hours this weekend and in the weeks ahead, to ensure customers impacted are rescheduled as soon as possible.

“I recognise that people across Northern Ireland will be concerned at this situation and I want to provide absolute reassurance that I am endeavouring to reach a solution as quickly as possible. I will continue to work in the days ahead to ensure that effort is made to secure staff safety and customer satisfaction. I have asked DVA to improve communications and ensure that members of the public are updated as soon as possible on further developments.

“Any customers with appointments today and in the next few days, should attend their appointment as planned, unless their appointment is cancelled by the DVA.”

The disruption comes following a substantial backlog in appointments towards the end of last year that saw some customers waiting 52 days for an appointment.

While many had to wait more than a month for an appointment, DfI said more than 5,000 people failed to turn up for scheduled tests from August to September.

A total of 2,549 appointments were missed in August, while 2,708 were missed in September.

Scores of motorists found they could not book an appointment before the expiry of their MoT, however they were told there could be no “grace period” to allow them to continue to use their vehicle with an expired certificate.

