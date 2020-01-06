driverless-air-taxis-will-come-before-self-driving-cars,-says-uber-air-partner

Driverless flying taxis will be here before self-driving cars, an Uber partner has predicted.
At an event at CES in Las Vegas, Scott Drennan, head of innovation at Bell, said he thought air taxis could “win” the race to create self-driving vehicles.
The aerospace company is one of six vehicle partners working with Uber to launch electric air taxis, which are due to begin demonstration flights this year and be operational in 2023.
“It’s the safest, best path to start with a pilot on board the air taxi vehicles, and I agree with that. But in order to unlock the true economical potential of the system, we need to get to that more autonomous state. And I think we can.
“I think there’s structure in the air that allows us to do it more cleanly. And when you’re talking about manned machines and unmanned machines interacting together, I think there’s more space up there. It’s a little more easy terms of decision making than some of the ground [areas],” he said.
Uber plans to begin running the service in Dallas and Los Angeles in the US and Melbourne, Australia.
Initially the vehicles will be piloted but the company plans to make them autonomous to cut down on costs.
Wyatt Smith, head of business development for Uber Elevate, said the vehicles would follow predefined routes between specific buildings to simplify air traffic control.
He added that he expected the market for civilian passenger aircraft to grow by 20 times by 2035.
“Our long term view is to be able to lower costs for customers,” he said.
Uber claims the electric air taxis will be both quieter and safer than helicopters, and says its aerial taxi services will eventually be cheaper than Uber cars because of autonomy and the speed at which the vehicles will be able to take passengers to their destinations.
Uber Elevate has already launched a helicopter service taking passengers from New York’s John F Kennedy airport to Manhattan, usually costing around $200.