driver-who-killed-rapper-cadet-in-car-crash-jailed-for-4-years

The driver who was behind the van that ploughed into rapper Cadet’s car, killing the performer last year, has been jailed for four years and eight months.

After previously pleading guilty to dangerous driving, Jordan Birch, 23, was today sentenced.

Facing Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, as well as the prison sentence, he has also been banned from the roads for two years and will have to take an extended test in order to get his license back.

In February 2019, Cadet, real name Blaine Cameron Johnson, was killed on his way to a student union performance at Keele University.

Advertisement Advertisement





