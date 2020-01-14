driver-sustains-life-threatening-injuries-when-vehicle-veers-off-route-1,-ends-up-on-route-62-in-danvers

Arianna MacNeill, Boston.com Staff
1: 38 PM
A driver sustained what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after state police say their vehicle veered from Route 1 south, went off the highway, and ended up on Route 62 in Danvers.
Police reported being on scene around 11: 43 a.m. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and was taken to Lahey Burlington. One lane of Route 62 remained closed as of around 12: 45 p.m.
UPDATE – Preliminary investigation indicates the operator and sole occupant lost control on Rt. 1 south, went off the road, and landed on Rt. 62. Victim transported to Lahey Burlington with life-threatening injuries. One lane on Rt 62 closed. #MAtraffic https://t.co/3O01hCCHU6
Driver Hurt After SUV Runs Off Route 1, Crashes On Route 62 In Danvers https://t.co/F6L1gt1tEE pic.twitter.com/4NFwWxmX4g
@DanversPolice and @DanversFireDept crews on scene for what looks like a car that reportedly went off Route 1 onto Route 62. From downed signs, it looks like the SUV missed the exit and dove down the embankment. Trail of downed signs on Route 1 south pic.twitter.com/HDE376EtCC
Police and fire officials on scene of crash at Route 1 and Route 62 indicate where they think the SUV came from. There are a couple of downed signs and car parts at the top of the exit. Traffic is flowing in both directions pic.twitter.com/y8yod0zJwq
