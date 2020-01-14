driver-sustains-life-threatening-injuries-when-vehicle-veers-off-route-1,-ends-up-on-route-62-in-danvers

A driver sustained what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after state police say their vehicle veered from Route 1 south, went off the highway, and ended up on Route 62 in Danvers.

Police reported being on scene around 11: 43 a.m. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and was taken to Lahey Burlington. One lane of Route 62 remained closed as of around 12: 45 p.m.

UPDATE – Preliminary investigation indicates the operator and sole occupant lost control on Rt. 1 south, went off the road, and landed on Rt. 62. Victim transported to Lahey Burlington with life-threatening injuries. One lane on Rt 62 closed. #MAtraffic https://t.co/3O01hCCHU6 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 14, 2020

Driver Hurt After SUV Runs Off Route 1, Crashes On Route 62 In Danvers https://t.co/F6L1gt1tEE pic.twitter.com/4NFwWxmX4g — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) January 14, 2020

⁦@DanversPolice⁩ and ⁦@DanversFireDept⁩ crews on scene for what looks like a car that reportedly went off Route 1 onto Route 62. From downed signs, it looks like the SUV missed the exit and dove down the embankment. Trail of downed signs on Route 1 south pic.twitter.com/HDE376EtCC — Ethan Forman (@TannerSalemNews) January 14, 2020