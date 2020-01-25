driver-sought-over-lorry-deaths-can-be-extradited







Eamon Harrison (23) from Co Down.

A lorry driver wanted in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated container in Essex can be extradited from the Republic, a judge has ruled.

Eamonn Harrison, from Mayobridge in Newry, Co Down, appeared at the high court in Dublin on Friday in relation to a European Arrest Warrant seeking his extradition to the UK.

The 23-year-old is wanted for his alleged role in transporting the trailer in which the bodies of eight women and 31 men, all Vietnamese nationals, were found at Grays, Essex, in the early hours of October 23.

The court previously heard that Harrison is accused of 41 offences: 39 counts of manslaughter, one of human trafficking and one count of assisting unlawful immigration.

He is alleged to have driven the container to the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium and later signing the shipping notice for it.

Mr Justice Donald Binchy said yesterday that, after hearing comprehensive arguments from both sides, he had decided to approve Harrison’s extradition.

He has not published his judgment in full and will not make it available until Monday, adding that it would not be helpful for him to try to summarise his decision to the court.

Defence counsel Tony McGillicuddy said he will read the judgment and decide whether to appeal. Harrison showed little emotion when the judge granted the order.

Harrison was remanded into custody and will appear in Dublin’s High Court on February 4.

Belfast Telegraph