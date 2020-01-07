driver-shoots-two-kids-who-threw-snowballs-at-his-car:-cops

January 6, 2020 | 8: 12pm

A Wisconsin driver flipped out at children pelting his car with snowballs — and shot two of them, police said Monday.

The victims, a 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy, were chucking fistfuls of flakes at passing vehicles with friends Saturday evening, when they hit a white Toyota, Milwaukee Police said.

The motorist lost his cool and fired his gun at the group, cops said.

Both children suffered non-life threatening wounds and were being treated at a hospital.

Authorities are asking the public for any information on the incident.