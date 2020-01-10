driver-ran-over-girl,-6,-then-‘gave-her-mother-the-middle-finger’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

A driver who mowed down a six-year-old girl had given the girl’s mother the middle finger and told her to ‘foff’ before fleeing, the victim’s family claim.

Schoolgirl Sumaiya Ahmed suffered a fractured skull when she was knocked down in Chadderton, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday.

CCTV cameras filmed a dark grey vehicle – believed to be a Toyota – swerving slightly before hitting Sumaiya.

The footage shows the car then reversing, mounting the pavement, turning right and driving away from Eustace Street as passers-by rush in to help.

It is not believed Sumaiya will suffer any long-term damage after being hit on her way home from school with her mum, Jukia, and siblings.

Police have not confirmed if the driver later stopped or whether the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run.

Sumaiya’s aunt, Sultana Khatun, said Jukia put up her hand as she crossed the road and expected the car to slow down.

But, she told the Manchester Evening News: ‘She didn’t make it in time to slow down and she hit the child.

‘She then reversed and then drove off. She opened the window told the mum to ‘foff’, stuck her middle finger up at her and then drove off.

‘The girl has got a fracture in her skull on her forehead. She is still in hospital.

‘They have said she has no permanent injuries. She is talking and she is well. It could have been fatal.

‘Her mum isn’t good, she isn’t in a good way at all.’

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: ‘Police were called at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, January 7, to reports of a collision on Eustace Street, Chadderton, involving a pedestrian.

‘A six-year-old child was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.’