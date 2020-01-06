driver-lured-seagulls-with-food-before-running-them-over

January 6, 2020 | 1: 35pm

Police in Maryland are searching for a driver who killed at least 10 seagulls in a parking lot. Laurel Police Department

Detectives in Maryland are looking for a motorist who they say lured seagulls to a parking lot with popcorn — then deliberately ran over the birds.

One seagull was found with a broken wing, police said. Laurel Police Department

Cops responded to the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center early Saturday to find a ghastly scene – at least 10 seagulls dead in a parking lot littered with feathers.

They allege the suspect behind the gull massacre bought a bag of pre-popped popcorn at a Dollar Tree store and then used the treat to draw in the birds.

Once the animals were chowing down, the drover then mowed them down in their car before fleeing the scene 9 and 10: 30 a.m., Laurel police said.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon to announce a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, city spokeswoman Audrey Barnes told The Post.

“We really want to get this person,” Barnes said. “Police officers will tell you: Animal cruelty cases like this often escalate into more serious crimes being committed. So we want to make an arrest and get this person the help that they need.”

It’s unclear if the motorist is male or female and investigators had no information regarding the make or model of the car, Barnes said.

Investigators were working Monday to get their hands on surveillance videos from nearby businesses, but one store that may have “key footage” of the incident was having technical difficulties retrieving it, Barnes said.

An officer was able to rescue an injured bird from the scene, and took the animal to a wildlife rescue center to have its broken wing mended, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to Laurel police at (301) 498-0092.