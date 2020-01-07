Driver led police on high-speed car chase after smoking £100 of weed

A stoned motorist who drove at almost three times the speed limit has avoided jail despite being told his actions could have killed someone.

Josh Graham, 21, smoked £100 worth of cannabis before he ended up in a police chase around the streets of Middlesbrough.

The dad-to-be from Thornaby, was spotted by police driving without insurance last May.

Prosecutor Nigel Soppitt told Teeside Crown Court that Graham sped at 65mph before reaching 87mph on residential roads, where the limit is 30mph.

He ran red lights without breaking, slowing down or taking precautions before police successfully deployed a stinger, which brought his Vauxhall Vectra to a halt.

The garage worker was caught in the driver’s seat smelling ‘very heavily’ of cannabis and confessed he had smoked about £100 worth of the Class B drug that day.

The court was told he was more than double the legal limit for cannabis and that £30 worth of the drug was found in the car.

Graham told officers it was not his vehicle and had been told to drive it, despite never holding any form of drivers licence.

The court was told no-one was hurt in the incident but he had three other passengers in the vehicle at the time.

Graham admitted dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drugs, possessing cannabis and having no licence or insurance.

In mitigation, his solicitor Conor Quinn said: ‘The catalyst for his offending was the loss of his employment.

‘This offending was out of character. He was acting under the direction of others.’

He said Graham had entered an early guilty plea and was remorseful and there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

The court heard he has found work again at another garage where he was described as a ‘valued member of the team who worked well and set a good example to others.’

Sentencing him to an eight-month jail term, suspended for two years, Judge Peter Armstrong said: ‘This was a very foolish episode of extremely dangerous driving.

‘You were asked to drive this car. You were effectively being directed as to how to behave this night.

‘If you’d lost control of the car you could have killed yourself, your passengers and anyone else with whom you came into contact.

‘Fortunately for you there were no injuries caused.’

Graham must also complete 200 hours’ unpaid work and was given a one-year driving ban and ordered to pay £200 costs.

The judge added: ‘You’ve got family responsibilities coming up. You’ve got good employment.

‘You’ve got to put this sort of thing behind you. So take this as an opportunity to make good in future.’