driver-caught-doing-130mph-tells-cops-he-was-‘late-for-we-are-vertigo’











A driver caught speeding at nearly 130mph told cops he was driving so fast because he was late for We Are Vertigo.

The PSNI’s Road Policing Unit said the motorist gave the woeful excuse after being pulled over near Randalstown on Saturday morning.

An officer posted on social media: “RPU officers detected this speed near Randalstown this morning. The drivers excuse was they were late for Vertigo. Should have left earlier.”

We Are Vertigo is an inflatapark and activity centre in Belfast.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith visited the centre on Saturday after successfully negotiating a deal to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

On social media he joked We Are Vertigo is good for “team building”.

