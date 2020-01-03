drive-to-widen-applicants-at-universities-leads-to-a-sharp-increase-in-dropouts

The drive to widen applicants at universities has led to a sharp increase in dropouts, claim experts following new analysis.
Two thirds of universities and colleges have seen an increase in the proportion of students dropping out in the last five years.
A new analysis shows that in some cases, non-continuation rates have risen by more than five percentage points.
Experts have said they believe the sharp increase is due to universities admitting more students “who can’t cope”.
Data on the five-year period from 2011/12 – the year before tuition fees in England were trebled to £9,000 – to 2016/17 (the last year for which data is available) revealed that 100 UK institutions (67%) saw an increase in the proportion of students dropping out.
At just under a third (31%), some 46 institutions, non-continuation rates fell during this period, while at four universities and colleges the proportion remained static.
A total of seven institutions had an increase of more than five percentage points in the five-year period, while 19 had an increase of more than three percentage points.
The analysis uses annual data published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency for 150 universities and colleges, and covers UK, full-time undergraduate students who were no longer in higher education the year after they started their course.
Professor Alan Smithers, Director of Centre for Education and Employment Research at Buckingham University said that the increase of tuition fees had turned universities into businesses and “like any supermarket they’re wanting to get as many customers to come through the door as possible”.
He added: “Students are coming in and finding either that they cannot cope or the course isn’t going to do for them what they hoped or more likely both so quite sensibly from their own point of view they’re dropping out.”
In England, Bedfordshire University had the biggest increase in non-continuation rates, at 6.9 percentage points, going from 8.3 per cent in 2011/12 to 15.2 per cent in 2016/17.
A spokeswoman said: “As a widening participation university our students can face challenging barriers to success.
“Many are mature students balancing the responsibilities of family and work with studying for a degree. Others are the first in their family to go to university, unable to turn to the bank of ‘mum and dad’, juggling commuting and part-time work with their studies.”
She added that while the institution will “always strive” to improve non-continuation rates, and that there is always more to do, it will not stop the university from “offering the life-changing experience of going to university to students who have the motivation and ability to succeed but for whatever reason have not had the opportunities to do so previously”.
The University of Abertay, Dundee, had the largest increase overall, with an 8.6 percentage point rise over this five-year period, from 3.5% in 2011/12 to 12.1% in 2016/17.
A spokesman for the university said the institution “recognises that there is a need to improve student retention” and is introducing measures to do so.
He added that Abertay has one of the highest proportions of disadvantaged students in Scotland, and that more than a third of students arrive at the university from college into the second or third year of a degree.
Universities Minister Chris Skidmore said: “Record levels of students are going to university, with significant increases of disadvantaged pupils reaching higher education.
“Universities need to focus not just on getting students through the door, but making sure they complete their course successfully.
He added that he wanted universities to be held “individually accountable” for their retention rate.
A spokesman for vice-chancellors’ group Universities UK said that Universities are “committed to widening access to higher education and ensuring students from all backgrounds can succeed and progress” but that “non-continuation” is still an issue.
Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi), said: “Universities should only let people in whom they are fairly confident will thrive as a student with the right support – and they need to ensure that any promised support is in place.”
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has previously urged universities to “up their game” and do more to retain students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.