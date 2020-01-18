drink-driver-jailed-for-killing-mum-and-seriously-injuring-her-two-children

A drink driver who killed a mother-of-two when his van ploughed into her car was again caught behind the wheel while over the limit just months after causing the ‘heart-breaking’ smash.

Adam White, 38, collided with a number of vehicles on the A16 near Peterborough, leaving ‘devoted mum’ Katy Cunningham dead and three others seriously injured on January 3 last year.

He overtook a lorry on the single-carriageway road at 73mph, forcing an oncoming car to take evasive action, then failed to see the traffic slowing down ahead of him.

His Vauxhall Vivaro smashed into a Viva, propelling it off the road entirely, before crossing lanes and hitting Ms Cunningham’s Peugeot 3008.

She sadly died at the scene and her two children, aged eight and 11, suffered life-changing injuries.

White, from Lincoln, was himself taken to hospital with serious leg injuries and required extensive rehabilitation as part of his recovery.

He was arrested in connection with the crash in December 2019, but further investigations revealed he’d been convicted a month earlier for another drink driving offence committed in June.

Tests showed that he had a blood alcohol level of 88 milligrams per 100ml of blood shortly before the crash – eight milligrams over the limit.

When interviewed by the police White admitted he was driving the van but claimed to have no recollection of what he’d done and that he had only drank one bottle of cider.

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving along with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Peterborough Court on January 6 and was jailed for nine years.

White was also disqualified from driving for 10 years at Peterborough Crown Court as part of his sentencing on January 16.

Ms Cunningham’s family said in a statement: ‘She was a shining light and will be greatly missed, especially by her two beautiful children.’

Sergeant Mark Dollard, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘It is beyond belief that in 2020 we still have to talk about the dangers of drink driving – doing so truly shatters lives and this heartbreaking case is the most recent example of that.

‘This case should serve as a stark warning to others about the consequences of driving dangerously or getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.’