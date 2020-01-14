drill-rapper-unknown-t-stands-trial-over-stabbing-that-left-student-with-‘knife-wound-to-the-heart’

A court heard today from the prosecution how drill rapper Unknown T was involved in a house party brawl that left one student dead with a knife wound to the heart.

The Homerton B rapper, real name Daniel Lena, is charged with violent disorder and the murder of Hertfordshire University student Steven Narvaez-Jara, who died at a house party near Old Street, Islington on New Year’s Day in 2018.

Also charged with murder and violent disorder is Ramani Boreland, 21, while third defendant Mohammed Musse, 21, is charged with violent disorder.

Unknown T, 20, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (14 January) where the court heard how a fight broke out over his friend, Musse, who had been bothering women at the party.

Musse had been ‘grabbing girls, annoying people’ and also tried to smack one woman’s bottom, prompting her boyfriend to threaten to punch him in the face.

The party was hosted by Kinga Pawlowska, 19, who had tried to prevent trouble by hiring two bouncers to man the door and search guests as they came in.

However, when the fight broke out, guests armed themselves with kitchen knives, bottles and planks of wood, while one guest even managed to smuggle in a large machete.

Although Musse was involved with the beginning of the fight, he was either dragged from the kitchen or left alone by the time Narvaez-Jara had been attacked.

Unknown T and defendant Boreland ‘took [Musse’s] side and allegedly launched the attack on the victim.

Narvaez-Jara was stabbed in the chest and arm, while the other blow pierced his heart. He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 3: 30am.

The victim was a student of piloting and engineering at the University of Hertfordshire at the time of his death.

Another man, Israel Ogunsola, 18, was also said to have been involved in the attack but died before the case came to trial.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC told the court: ‘The prosecution do not know who it was who actually stabbed Mr Narvaez-Jara.’

‘In the two years since this incident, Daniel Lena has achieved a degree of success as a rapper going by the name Unknown T.’

Unknown T rose to prominence in 2018 as a drill rapper with the tracks Homerton B, Leave Dat Trap and Throwback.

He was brought on-stage by Drake at London’s O2 Arena in 2019.

The court also heard that the party’s host Pawlowska told the door staff they could leave at around 2 am, and paid them for their service.

However, the prosecution argued it wouldn’t have made much difference if they had stayed on.

‘When the fighting broke out, a number of people were to arm themselves with items that were already in the flat and the scale of the brawl was such that there was little (they) could have done.’

Unknown T and Boreland have pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and violent disorder.

Musse has pleaded not guilty to violent disorder – he was not charged with murder.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.





