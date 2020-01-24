drill-music-education-set-to-enlighten-us-all-about-the-complexities-of-the-misunderstood-genre

The drill genre has always been negatively presented in the media due to its former association with knife crime and gang violence.

With negative presentation came the peaceful protest and education as rappers Krept and Konan discussed why banning drill is ‘lazy’ and local photographers like Adam Floer taking intimate portraits of musicians at the heart of drill music to showcase the realness of it all.

Then comes Ciaran Thapar, a journalist and youth worker who joined forces with ethnomusicologist Mehryar Golestani (Reveal) to create a programme that would change drill in its entirety for generations, came in and used his research and experiences to turn drill music into education.

The south London based writer started Roadworks – a music education programme that teaches young people academic subjects and offers career guidance through the use of drill music – to change the lives of young people while subsequently (and inevitably) changing people’s views of the genre.

Although drill may have negative connotations, Ciaran and Roadworks use it to break it free from its dark roots.

Speaking exclusively to Metro.co.uk, Ciaran explained: ‘Accepting that something is negative and has a lot of horrible things associated with it, you can still do that while trying to draw positive and constructive things from that.

‘We study horrific wars that have happened in history lessons, we study really drastic injustices that have taken place, racism, gender equality all over the world. There are currently innumerable awful things happening all over the world that we need to understand and I don’t think we should treat drill any other way.’

He continued: ‘It is negative, it is violent. But it is also if you really get to grips with it and understand it, it’s a very complex process for young people – prominently young men – trying to escape horrible situations and express themselves.

‘We’re not sitting at Roadworks saying, “let’s pretend this is all fun and games”, it’s really challenging young people to think critically about what this music is and what it means. If you’re going to make this music, you have to be responsible with what you’re saying.’

British society as a whole discovered UK drill in April 2018, although the sped-up style has been popular online among British teenagers since taking inspiration from Chicago several years back.

As new as it is, some may find it surprising it became a negative taste of the tongue when a lot of it was pure expression.

Speaking on the hush-hush mentality of reactions to drill, Ciaran said: ‘The phenomenon of UK drill music is the symbol of where we are at as a society. It’s extremely traumatised, negative, violent art form and it can be so popular.

‘I’ve given talks in schools, in the suburbs, in all-girls schools and you ask if everyone likes rap, R&B, rock or pop or even grime, and you get a few hands. And when you ask about drill, the whole room explodes with whispering and people are looking around.

‘It’s not enough to brush it under the carpet, delete the videos and pretend it doesn’t exist. We have to be having these young people otherwise we’re going to have whole generations of young people – they’re already existing in an alternate reality because half of them are on applications we don’t know how to use.

‘So this is one way at least of trying to have a conversation about it.’

Roadworks give young people the space they need where they feel like they’re finally being listened to and respected, resulting in their bright minds and creative processes being given the opportunities they deserved.

From philosophy and marketing to music and critical thinking, the well-researched project has only just begun uplifting London’s youth.

Considering his pilot held at Livity in Brixton was a huge success with the students moving on to music, theatre, motivational talks and amazing courses at university, Ciaran hopes to expand his project and allow more young people to develop their skills and hopefully soon, we get to see people signing up to it.

Roadworks: Beyond The Road is available now and their single Roadworks can be streamed and bought on all platforms.





