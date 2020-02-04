dries-mertens-shows-chelsea-what-they-are-missing-with-napoli-goal-record-close

Dries Mertens shows Chelsea what they are missing with Napoli goal record close

Dries Mertens showed no signs of being affected by January transfer speculation as he scored once again for Napoli to close in on the club’s all-time goal record.

Standard Sport understands Chelsea were exploring the possibility of making a move for Mertens during the January window.

The Blues were looking into Mertens as a cheaper option than PSG’s Edinson Cavani – a former Napoli player himself – though the Partenopei were reluctant to part with their 32-year-old forward in the winter window.

Late last year, Mertens overtook Diego Maradona (115) to become Napoli’s second-highest all-time scorer behind Marek Hamsik (121).

On Monday night, Mertens struck deep into stoppage time of Napoli’s 4-2 Serie A win at Sampdoria to take his tally for the club to 119.

Mertens will technically go ahead of Hamsik with two more goals given his superior strike rate, but three more will take him clear as the undoubted number one.

