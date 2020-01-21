dries-mertens-in-talks-to-renew-with-napoli-amid-arsenal-and-chelsea-transfer-speculation

Dries Mertens is reportedly keen to sign a new deal at Napoli amid rumours linking him with Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 32-year-old forward, who has scored 118 goals in 300 appearances for the Serie A outfit, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been free to negotiate with other clubs.

Reports earlier this month claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea had held discussions for Mertens ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer.

Mertens has netted nine times in all competitions for Napoli this term – including two goals against Liverpool in the Champions League – and both London clubs are confident the Belgian can still produce the goods, on the Premier League stage.

It’s understood Inter Milan have also registered an interest in Mertens this winter and have held talks with his entourage.

However, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Mertens ‘would still like to wear the blue of Napoli’ and a contract renewal has become a real possibility.

The report states that the dialogue between Mertens and Napoli has reopened and is very much ‘alive’, but the attacker is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso refused to be drawn into the speculation surrounding Mertens’ future when asked about the striker’s contract situation last week.

‘I am not talking about contracts, I am already struggling to do my job,’ Gattuso said.

‘Nobody has knocked on my door, they know who they need to talk to but as I say, nobody has spoken to me.’

