Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese footballer who plays for Manchester United, he is known as one of the top players in the field. Ronaldo is the most expensive player and has been named the FIFA player of the year (Ballon d’Or) five times. He is one of the top strikers in his team and has a great grasp of the game. His strategies make him one of the finest to reckon with.

Ronaldo is one of the players to have scored 60 or more goals in a year four times from 2011 to 2014. He has a knack of the game and continues to be a tough competition for the rest. His life outside soccer is quite lavish but he still remains as one of the most humble and down-to-earth players. He has fans all over the world who gush over his killer smile.

The football player’s performance has remained consistent and his goal-scoring abilities are phenomenal. The team relies on him for goal-scoring and leading them to victory. The charming footballer has established himself as one of the best and continues to be the ideal package in the field. His skills to dribble is fabulous.

Ronaldo is a good-looking, charming guy with the killer smile but yet his talent is surmountable. His journey has but nothing short of ups and downs but he got through it all with his grit and fearlessness. His love for the game has brought out the football hero in him. He continues to be the best and work in his fullest potential.

Ronaldo isn’t just charismatic and charming but a package in itself.

