Lionel Messi- the King of Football is a name to reckon with. One of the best players in the world, Messi has won six Ballon D’or Awards which is the highest record by any player. He is considered to be the successor of Deigo Maradona for his goal-scoring. Messi has established himself as one of the most focused footballers.

The modest Messi is known for his goal-scoring and being in the forward position which is a massive advantage for his Barcelona team. The team is reliant on him for scoring and his skills. Messi has held the Guinness World Record for the most goals in a year- 91 goals in 2012 which is massive.

The King is known to be the best dribbler in the field. His techniques are innovative and he focuses on the end-goal. Messi has immense ball control and his pace is one of the finest in the world. Messi remains to be one of the most humble players and hardworking. The charismatic Messi is known to be consistent throughout which makes him a level-headed player.

The talented footballer has had quite a journey but his passion for the game never lost. The charming footballer’s growth is phenomenal which has taken him a long way. Messi is an iconic player who is not only good-looking but his performances and records show his love for the game.

The humble guy is blessed with talent and continues to win hearts around the world. Fans love gushing over his smile and charm. A man of steel he is, he continues to achieve and grow.