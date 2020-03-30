drew-barrymore-praises-ex-boyfriend-justin-long

Around ten years after their split, Drew Barrymore, the longtime actress with generational clout behind her name, and Justin Long are clearly getting along just fine. Comments By Celebs picked up on a brief exchange between the former love birds in response to a post from Paper Magazine.

Comments by Celeb discovered the couple’s comments on Paper Magazine’s Instagram post which the outlet described as a “Justin Long appreciation post.”

Fans of Drew know that she and the Jeepers Creepers star dated for three years from 2007 until 2010.

The 45-year-old actress wrote, “you’re not wrong, he’s great,” and Long, who’s 41-years-old, responded, “ah, what do YOU know?!” The pair of celebs went on to share a couple more messages until they finally stopped, including one in reference to the series, This is Your Life.

Barrymore and Justin Long’s relationship first started over ten years ago. They worked together in He’s Just Not That Into and also in Going The Distance from 2010. Sources have reported repeatedly over the years that Barrymore and Long still have a great friendship.

Interestingly, the pair were seen hanging out in New York City at the Lowell Hotel in September 2018. Long has since been in a relationship with Lauren Mayberry, the frontwoman of Chvrches. They started dating in 2016, but they’ve since split up.

Barrymore, on the other hand, was married to Will Kopelman until they called off their romance in 2016. During their marriage, they had a 7-year-old child named Olive and a 5-year-old named Frankie.

In the past, Barrymore has been very candid about her relationships, stating they were incredibly important to her. Put another way, Drew doesn’t harbor any negative feelings toward men she dated, even if it didn’t end the way she wanted.

Drew once said that just because being “in love,” didn’t work at the time, it doesn’t mean it fully vanished. As it was noted above, Drew has been active in Hollywood ever since she was a little girl. Long has been busy working in more independent films, including the critically acclaimed After Class.



