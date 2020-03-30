drew-barrymore-gave-the-sweetest-shoutout-to-ex-boyfriend-justin-long

Who says celebrity breakups have to be dramatic and ugly?

For Drew Barrymore and Justin Long, who dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 (and starred in two movies together: He’s Just Not That Into You and Going the Distance), it’s all love.

On Saturday, Paper Magazine shared a “Justin Long appreciation post” on Instagram, which Barrymore noted her approval of in the comments, writing, “Your [sic] not wrong! He’s great.”

Long replied to Barrymore, “ah what do YOU know?! I feel like I’m on an episode of “This is Your Life” #HipMillenialReference texting you a great photo booth pic I just found during my quarantine clean!” Um, ex goals.

Barrymore and Long have remained close in the decade since their split. In 2019, Long told Us Weekly he and his actress ex were, “in touch,” adding “I love Drew.”

Giving a public shoutout to your famous ex seems to be all the rage these days. Just last week, Rachel Bilson commented on InStyle’s post promoting our new personal essay column, Breakups That Broke Us. Responding to a caption that read, “#rachelbilson and #adambrody’s breakup basically ruined high school for us,” the O.C. alum commented, “IM SORRY!!!! He fared really well!”

Three’s a trend — Jennifer Aniston, make it happen.