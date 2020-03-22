‘drastic’-decisions-facing-afl-clubs-revealed

With the AFL making the decision to suspend the 2020 season for at least the next two months, the league’s 18 clubs are set to begin taking “drastic” steps to ensure their survival.

As he announced that the league would be suspended, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan admitted that the AFL is facing “its biggest financial crisis” in its history.

The league is already understood to have told each club to find at least $5 million in savings through cost-cutting, and as players head home until at least April, club executives face tough decisions.

While admitting that it will be “a challenge” to help each of the league’s 18 clubs survive, McLachlan was optimistic, saying the AFL and it’s clubs would “do what we’ll need to do to survive as an industry”.

“We’ll get there,” he said in his press conference.

“The Federal treasurer gave some comfort for businesses for the next six months, which is a start.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan announced that the league will be put on hold until the at least end of May (Getty)

“We’re working collectively to secure liquidity so that we protect the AFL and all our 18 clubs. That’s what we’ve been working on over the last week or so.”

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has already estimated that each clubs could collectively lose $500 million due to the loss of games this season, and Port Adelaide chairman David Koch stressed the importance of clubs executing cost-cutting strategies effectively.

“Of course we could (lose clubs),” Koch told 3AW.

“It is that serious, but let me tell you every single club and the AFL, what has been achieved in the last 10 days is freaking remarkable.

“The co-operation, the collegiate thinking has been amazing …”

Several clubs have already begun the process of cost-cutting, telling part-timers to stay away for a temporary period.

Club executives like Eddie McGuire (L) and West Coast CEO Trevor Nisbett (R) will have to make tough calls (Getty)

According to a Fox Sports report, measures such as getting rid of part-time and casual workers could be just the “tip of the iceberg” in terms of sweeping changes that need to be made at each club.

The current $10 million soft salary cap could be slashed in half as a result of the loss of the season, as clubs could stand down recruiters, events and community workers.

The cost-cutting will not be restricted to the 18 clubs, with McLachlan admitting that he too would be forced into “honest conversations with staff” in the coming days.

“This is a very human part of the business,” he said.

“This virus is taking an incredibly personal toll physically on many people and will continue to do so, but the economic cost and the livelihood cost is significant as well.

“We’ve got to stay united and work through it as a community in whatever industry you’re in.”

AFL look to secure line of credit with Victorian Government

McLachlan admitted that club executives were “shocked” that the league had to be brought to a close.

“I think they’re shocked, I think it’s become very real in the last couple of hours,” he said.

“It’s going to be a very real few days as people, me and chief executives and presidents have got to have honest conversations with people.

Players are reportedly facing a 20 percent pay cut as a result of the suspension to the season, and according to the Herald Sun, players are prepared to take “considerable pay cuts to ensure they are not paying money back at the end of the season”.