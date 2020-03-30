Drake’s Unreleased Track Is Already a Viral TikTok Challenge

It looks like Drake has another TikTok hit on his hands, as a leaked snippet of his next single has already inspired a dance challenge on the app.
On Sunday, social media influencer Toosie (@TheRealYvngQuan’s) released some videos with his friends previewing a new dance to an unreleased Drake song tentatively titled “Slide.” The dance quickly made the rounds on social media and has already been dubbed the “Toosie Slide.” Check it out below.

It’s unclear how Toosie got his hands on the new Drake track, but it seems the rapper intended the tune to become one of TikTok’s viral dance challenges — the lyrics are made for it. “It go right foot up, left foot slide / Left foot up, right foot slide / Basically I’m saying, either way we ’bout to slide, ayy.”
There’s no specific release date yet, but the track is expected to drop soon.
Drake already made a major splash on TikTok when his song “Nonstop” got revived on the app in the hilarious #FlipChallenge. Now it looks like the 6 god is looking to create another viral moment.
Fans are already dubbing this the next summer anthem, claiming this dance will be the next big thing trending on the internet. Scroll down to see how Twitter is reacting.

