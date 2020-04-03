drake’s-insane-$100-million-mansion-is-full-of-rare-merch-&-musical-toilets

Drake dropped the visuals for “Toosie Slide” last night. Yet while the tune is primed to be a TikTok hit, we couldn’t help but notice that the insane architectural backdrop he dances and sings his way through just so happens to be Champagne Papi’s house. We dug a little deeper to uncover everything there is to know about Drake’s extravagant multi-million dollar Toronto mansion, also known as “The Embassy.”

In his brand new “Toosie Slide” video Drake roams his deserted “Embassy,” as he quite literally walks fans through the elementary moves of the viral TikTok dance. Fans quickly took note of the lavish interior complete with white and black marble and plush grey furnishing.

Drake spared no expense on his Toronto residence, so it makes sense why he’d show it off in a music video. The mega-mansion features an NBA-sized basketball court, a bathroom that plays soft music when you enter and much more. The property is so ostentatious that it even has DJ Khaled green with envy.

Scroll down for a closer look at the wild mansion.

It cost him approximately $100 million

Drake purchased the sprawling $6.7 million piece of land in North-East Toronto’s exclusive Bridle Path area — also known as “Millionaires’ Row” — in 2018, and built a 35,000 square-foot palace on it. The property is surrounded by tall 4.4-meter fences for optimum privacy and security, which Drake had to ask permission for as the city’s law states no residential fence can exceed two meters in height.

Drizzy recruited Ontario-based luxury home designer and builder Ferris Rafauli for the enormous undertaking. Peep a glimpse of the construction process below.

The interior is very… well, Drake

Drake has shared glimpses of “The Embassy” with fans. The design is very lush, running with a monochrome grey, black and white color scheme. It boasts roaring fireplaces, huge chandeliers, gold ornaments, and marble floors and fixtures.

Yes, that’s an OVO-branded indoor basketball court

The crib features an OVO-branded NBA regulation-size basketball court, done up in dark colors — which DJ Khaled gave fans a glimpse of during one of his visits. Drake already featured his private court in the video for “Money in the Grave.”

Can we talk about the musical toilet?

Another interesting feature of Drake’s mansion is his musical toilet. During a tour of his house on Instagram Stories, the rapper showed off the automated water closet which unfolds and plays soothing music when you enter. Check it out below.

It’s filled with hip-hop memorabilia

We know drake loves to own and show off rare collector’s pieces, be it NBA championship rings or erotic watches. So it’s no surprise that the rapper’s home is filled to the brim with bizarre collectibles and memorabilia.

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/2XmIioFyW7

— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 15, 2020