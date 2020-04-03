drake-wears-$47,000-raf-simons-grail-in-“toosie-slide”-video

Drake’s new video for “Toosie Slide” was released today. As well as highlighting the rapper’s predilection for marble floors and KAWS sculptures, it also proved once more that money is no object for Drizzy when it comes to securing grails.

The “Riot Riot Riot” Camo bomber is an archive piece from Raf Simons’ critically lauded Fall/ Winter 2001 collection. The FW01 show was considered a pivotal moment in menswear history after Simons returned to the industry following a one-year sabbatical. He then embarked on shaking up the status quo of slim-fit suiting with oversized silhouettes, hoodies, and grungy youthful models.

The piece is crafted from an oversized Fortex bomber with patches depicting David Bowie, Richy Edwards from the Manic Street Preachers, and a Bauhaus poster. Notable for foreshadowing an obsession with subcultural figures that would inform the rest of Raf Simons oeuvre for years to come, the covetable jacket was fetching a cool $47,000 on Grailed in 2018. It’s been seen on the likes of Kanye West, who wore it for several weeks straight in 2007.

Drake styles the jacket with a buckled item from 1019 ALYX 9SM’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection – which dropped online yesterday — that gets a shout in the lyrics, along with Nike and Michael Jackson.

