drake-wanted-lil-baby-on-‘toosie-slide,’-but-lil-baby-didn’t-send-his-verse

Lil Baby is one of hip-hop’s hottest rising stars but that isn’t stopping him from kicking himself over missing out on a spot on one of rap’s most viral new releases. Apparently, Drake wanted the My Turn rapper on his new hit “Toosie Slide,” which is already tearing up TikTok thanks to its easy-to-learn dance steps and an early leak that spread the song far and wide before it even got an official release.

Baby explained why he’s not included in an Instagram post sharing a screenshot from Apple Music. The caption reads: “@champagnepapi Sent Me This Song A Month Ago My Dumb Ass Ain’t Send The Verse Bacc!!” However, he didn’t mourn the missed opportunity too much, as “That’s Big Bro We Got Sh*t Comingggggg!!!” Fans of their original collaboration, Lil Baby’s breakout 2018 hit “Yes Indeed,” will likely be on the lookout for that collaboration, especially after their 2020 connection on Future’s “Life Is Good” remix wasn’t quite a full collaboration.

In the meantime, Lil Baby fans seemingly have plenty to look forward to. Despite just dropping his sophomore album a month ago, Baby has already begun teasing future projects, such as his Lamborghini Boys mixtape. He’s also still promoting My Turn with a plethora of videos. Despite missing out on “Toosie Slide,” it seems he’s doing just fine on his own.

Watch the “Toosie Slide” video here.