drake,-the-weeknd-&-j.cole-facetimed-an-11-year-old-fan-before-he-died

Last week, The Weeknd, Drake, and J. Cole all FaceTimed an 11-year-old fan, Elijah Patrick Williams, before he died of cancer, Billboard reports. The boy’s cousin, Michael Watson II, confirmed the news via Instagram last Sunday.

“Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience,” Watson wrote. “Elijah’s physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday. He didn’t leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though.”

He continued, “Last weekend, Elijah got to ‘meet’ 3 of his favorite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole, and Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever.”

Williams can be seen taking calls from J.Cole and The Weeknd in the first video below and scroll through the gallery in the second post to see a snap of him talking to Drake.

Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience. Elijah's physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday. He didn't leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to "meet" 3 of his favorite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We'll hold onto these moments forever. A special thank you to the angels, Kathryn & Krystal for helping make this happen in such a short time. Please lift Kiara, Elijah's mom, and the rest of the fam up in your thoughts & prayers. In a time where there seems like so much is out of our control, one thing that we all have the power to give + show others is LOVE. 2 Corinthians 5:8

