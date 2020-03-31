drake-shares-a-picture-of-his-son:-uncover-the-adorable-instagram-post-by-the-rapper.

Drake shared the first picture of a kid who is said to be his son Adonis Graham. He shared a series of pictures, where in the first picture he is seen holding a little kid in his arms.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light.” He shared a set of pictures of his dear ones. “This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright.”

Dake has 64.5 million followers on his Instagram handle. In the end, he wrote that he loves and misses his beautiful family and friends and he can’t wait for the joyful day when they are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

Who is Drake?

Drake’s full name is Aubrey Drake Graham. He is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter. He is the owner of a band name ‘Sly and the Family Stone’. Drake has dated singer Rihanna from 2009 to 2016. Drake has a son named Adonis Graham. Adonis was born on 11 October 2017. French artist Sophie Brussaux is the mother of Adonis but she is not the wife of Drake.

Brussaux publicizes the birth of Adonis in October 2017, but Drake initially kept it an undisclosed. He hinted that his fatherhood in the brief romance in his 2018 track “Emotionless,” rapping the lines: “I wasn’t hiding’ my kid from the world. I was hiding’ the world from my kid.”