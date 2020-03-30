drake-shared-the-first-public-photos-of-his-son

He reportedly welcomed son Adonis in 2017, but hasn’t posted any pictures until now.

Drake has shared the first photos of his son, Adonis, on Instagram.

On Monday morning, he posted a slideshow of family photos — including pictures of the toddler — along with a message to fans “to connect to your own inner light,” amid the unease surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The photos include one of himself with the two-year-old, one of himself with Adonis and the toddler’s mom, artist Sophie Brussaux, and another of Adonis drinking from a cup.

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” he wrote. “Until then please keep your lights on.”

Drake reportedly welcomed his son in 2017, and appeared to confirm the news in the lyrics of his song, “March 14,” in which he referenced being a single father.

His Instagram post seems to hint at being isolated away from his family, though he recently said he tested negative for the coronavirus during an Instagram Live. People reported he has been self-isolating in Toronto after he was exposed to the virus when hanging out with NBA player Kevin Durant, who tested positive for the virus.