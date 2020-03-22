drake-self-isolating-&-more-feature-in-this-week’s-top-comments-roundup

Another week, another hilarious comments roundup, and the critics, otherwise known as our loyal readership, are out in full force. We love hearing what you have to say, so we have done a deep dive on all our platforms to present a roundup of your most hilarious feedback, in the hopes that you enjoy the shade as much as we do. With that being said, keep the cringe-worthy puns, and for better or worse, poor humor, coming, so we may all be amused by your biting remarks.

This week saw most of us retreat indoors in self- or government-imposed quarantines. That includes Drizzy Drake, who had to isolate himself in his quaint $100 million mansion after hanging out with confirmed coronavirus patient Kevin Durant. And when we thought things couldn’t get any sadder, The Weeknd dropped his seriously melancholic album After Hours.

However, amidst the coronavirus madness, there was also some good news. Pornhub, for example, promised users in Italy free premium access during these hard times, Nike pledged $15 million to global response efforts, and filming on Jurassic World had to be halted due to the pandemic.

Be sure to keep your funny, interesting, and bizarre comments coming, and in the meantime, check out the stories about Drake’s self-isolation, The Weeknd’s new album and many more.

Don’t you have better things to do, Rona?

@nike announces that it is committing more than $15 million to COVID-19 response efforts.⁠ ⁠ One part of the donation comes from the combined efforts of the company’s co-founder Phil Knight and his wife Penny, Executive Chairman of the Board Mark Parker and wife Kathy, and the Nike President and CEO John Donahoe and wife Eileen, who are personally donating $10 million to various organizations in Oregon. ⁠ ⁠ The Nike Foundation donates $1.1 million to support community partners across Europe, Middle East and Africa through @king_baudouin_foundation, while the remaining sum is allocated to help communities in Boston, Memphis, and China. ⁠ ⁠ In addition, in order to support the cause on national and international levels, the corporation offers a two-to-one match for any donations in areas where NIKE employees live and work. ⁠

Original Post: Nike Is Donating $15 Million to Covid-19 Response Efforts

10. “Wtf they tryna take me out 😠🦠” – corona_virus_germs

Thank u, next question please

Getty Images / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Original Post: Ariana Grande Has a Message for Those Refusing to Self-Isolate

9. “She looks like the type of girl that would copy off your work in high school.” – Eddie Sant

Kids See Hosts

HBO

Original Post: Kid Cudi’s Role in ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Is Making Fans Very Happy

8. “*humming intensifies*” – Lou Bertha

Silver linings 🙃

Universal Pictures

Original Post: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Halts Production Until Further Notice

7. “At least among these tragedies there’s good news.” – Lorenzo Salamone

Skrrt!

Getty Images / Prince Williams

Original Post: Lil Baby’s New ‘Lamborghini Boys’ Mixtape Will Only Feature Rappers With Lambos

6. “Owned, or rented?” – Jorge Perez

🎶 Baby got a ego twice the size of the crib 🎶

Original Post: These Insane Houses Are Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Self-Isolating

5. “Way off in the deep end like usual” – alex.mxlne

These are very hard times

Pornhub

Original Post: Pornhub Gifts Italy Free Premium Porn During Coronavirus Quarantine

4. “That’s the reason why everyone bought so much toilet paper.” – Tony Feng

The Weeknd said “Save Your Tears,” so why is it so hard? 😖

Original Post: The Weeknd Just Dropped ‘After Hours’ & Everyone’s Losing It

3. “I haven’t even listened to it yet and I’m already sad” – notofthiswomb

2. “It already has the coronavirus crying” – instathrifying

Nothing was the same 🥺

Getty Images / Vaughn Ridley

Original Post: Drake Reportedly in Self-Isolation After Hanging Out With Kevin Durant

1. “Damn Sad Drake finna make a comeback”- Leonardo Cruz