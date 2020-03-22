drake-recently-purchased-a-custom-doorbell-ringer-in-the-shape-of-21-savage’s-head

After beginning construction in 2016, Drake’s mansion was finally completed in late 2019. Since moving into his new home, Drake has shown off its interior on a number of occasions. Aside from the many posts to his Instagram story, the mansion has also been shown off in his interview with Rap Radar and scenes from his “When They Say When/Chicago Freestyle” video. Now he’s showing off a new and interesting addition to his home.

Drake recently purchased a wooden doorbell ringer in the shape of fellow rapper 21 Savage‘s head. Posting the new item on his Instagram story, Drake said, “My doorbell ringer is too hard… house number 21.” Drake and 21 have worked together a couple of times before, so the choice to create his doorbell ringer in the shape — in addition to his house number presumably being 21 — may not be as uncanny as it looks.

The two rappers first collaborated on Drake’s 2017 track, “Sneakin.” 21 had later planned to work with Drake once again on a track titled “Issa,” which was set to appear on his debut album, Issa Album. However, the track leaked a month before the album’s release and as a result, 21 scrapped the song from the album.

Drake’s doorbell ringer purchase comes just a day after he confirmed that he tested negative for the coronavirus.

Scroll up to see a picture of Drake’s new doorbell ringer.