drake-debuts-son-adonis:-‘i-love-and-miss-my-beautiful-family’

Drake debuted images of his son for the first time on Monday in a rare family appreciation post amid national quarantine measures set in place due to COVID-19.

The Grammy-award winning rapper revealed photos of his family on social media including his son, Adonis, and the child’s mother and his parents.

Fans of the 6-God were introduced to his son, however, in an unconventional way. During a rap-beef with Virginia rapper, Pusha T, Drake’s then-new dad status was announced by his current nemesis.

A messy back-and-forth between the two on wax came with personal jabs. “The Story Of Adidon” the diss record by Pusha T against Drake plainly, but powerfully stated, “You are hiding a child, let that boy come home” and went on to rap, “Adonis is your son, and he deserves more than an Adidas press run.” And from that moment, the secret was out.

Smoke may remain in the air between the two artists but both have officially moved on musically. Although the infamous verse dropped two years ago, Drake remained adamant about hiding the world from his child. The heartwarming post includes a lengthy caption detailing how he misses his family.

What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍

“It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you,” Drake writes on Instagram.

The adorable family photos capture Drake holding his son in one image, sporting all black against a black backdrop. The multi-photo upload also includes throwbacks of Drake’s parents, a photo of he, Adonis, and Sophie Brussaux, Adonis’ mother, and candid shots of Adonis enjoying childhood.

Drake was recently forced to self-quarantine after hanging out with Kevin Durant who later tested positive for COVID-19. The Take Care rapper revealed negative test results shortly thereafter.