drake-apparently-helped-tory-lanez-set-an-instagram-live-record-on-‘quarantine-radio’

Continuing to supply top-notch entertainment for those in quarantine, Tory Lanez has been on quite the roll lately thanks to his newly-launched Quarantine Radio show held for fans on Instagram Live. The almost-daily livestream session invites celebrities to join and discuss their life in quarantine, and Bryson Tiller, Justin Bieber, Jacquees, Megan Thee Stallion, Trina, Tinashe, and 21 Savage have all made appearances.

Following the celebrity appearances, Quarantine Radio then moves onto its main event: a twerking contest where the contestants are fans who tuned into the livestream. On Tuesday, however, it was the appearance from a high-profile guest that served as the highlight for the day’s show.

By far the biggest guest to join Tory’s Quarantine Radio, Drake hopped on the show to join in on the fun after repeated requests from Tory for his appearance. Soon after Drake’s addition to the livestream, the number of viewers in the Instagram Live spiked considerably. According to DJ Akademiks, this set a hip hop streaming record for the most viewers in an Instagram livestream, with over 300,000 showing up. Drake’s appearance helped break the record of over 150,000 viewers previously held by Taylor Swift. In celebration, the two Canadian acts took a shot together, as Tory has a few times with his Quarantine Radio guests.

The new accomplishment comes just a day after Drake shared the first photos of his two-year-old son Adonis in an emotional Instagram post.