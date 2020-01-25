dragons’-den-star-deborah-meaden:-‘even-if-it’s-freezing-or-raining,-first-thing-in-the-morning-i-go-outside-barefoot-in-my-dressing-gown-and-walk-around-the-farm’







Deborah Meaden has done 15 series of Dragons’ Den Deborah with husband Paul Deborah Meaden with her horses Deborah on Dragons’ Den Deborah on Strictly with Robin Windsor on the show in 2013

Seriously scary and famous for that killer stare when a prospective investment doesn’t appeal to her, BBC’s Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden turns out to be completely different off screen. Chatting at her country home, a 10-bedroom farm in Somerset that she shares with her husband Paul, she’s warm, friendly and funny as she describes their menagerie of animals.

“At the last count it was seven horses, three sheep, a pig, ducks, chickens, guinea fowl, three very angry geese as well as four dogs and two cats,” she says beaming.

“We’re often the first port of call for people who want to re-home animals. I get regular ‘Deborah, would you mind…?’ phone calls!”

A passionate animal lover, she’s raising awareness of the Purina Better With Pets Prize – which is offering social innovators, from individuals to companies, who harness the power of the pet-human bond, the chance to win more than £90,000.

It’s the simple pleasures, rather than high finance, that she revels in when she’s at this rural idyll.

“Whatever the weather, even if it’s freezing or raining, first thing in the morning I go outside barefoot and just in my dressing gown and walk around the farm,” she says.

“There’s something about starting the day actually touching the world, and having nothing between me and the earth is incredibly grounding.”