Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot review – same old story

The latest Dragon Ball anime adaptation tries to do things a bit differently in terms of gameplay but has Kakarot hit its Perfect Form?

Anime phenomenon Dragon Ball is a household name to many, and the ‘Z’ sub-franchise is a huge reason for that. For a lot of fans, the martial arts matinee was their introduction into the world of Japanese animation and holds a special place in the hearts of those that tuned in every afternoon after school.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a new action role-playing game from Naruto Shippuden developer CyberConnect2, that works as a retelling of the Z storyline – focusing entirely on the character of Kakarot, better known as Goku.

With Dragon Ball Z approaching its 30th anniversary, and given recent retelling Dragon Ball Z Kai, Kakarot initially feels underwhelming, especially as seemingly every game in the franchise pulls from the same basic story. And that’s despite offering multiple playable characters, including Gohan, Piccolo, and Vegeta.

Picking up with the arrival of Raditz on Earth, and culminating with the Buu saga, at first it’s difficult to focus on anything other than how many times we’ve experienced this same story before. Even the recent Xenoverse titles offered the chance to recreate classic battles with a time-travelling protagonist but playing through a 30-to-40 hour role-playing game when you know almost exactly what’s around the next corner is a strange experience.

We say ‘almost exactly’, because Kakarot does add meat to some fairly skeletal story elements from the original anime, with new canonised conversations between characters. While many of the game’s side stories are not part of the original lore, storyline events like seeing Raditz’s discussion with Vegeta before leaving for Earth help to paint a clearer picture of what’s going on. It also helps give more flavour to Piccolo’s mentorship of Gohan, for example.

Long-time fans will love seeing iconic scenes such as Goku’s sacrifice against Raditz, as envisioned by the game’s cel-shaded visuals, and the early encounter with Vegeta feels like a great showcase of the game’s graphical potential – but it still can’t overcome the reliance on a decades-old storyline that every fan already knows off by heart.

Kakarot is divided into combat and exploration elements, and the schism between the two can be jarring at first. Exploring the vast hub worlds is pure fan service, filled with lesser-known characters that usually offer a side quest or two to complete. Unfortunately, though, flying in Kakarot is a frustrating experience.

Goku and friends can leap into the air at any point during the open world segments, but while boosting through the environment with a click of the left thumb stick is fun, trying to ascend or descend with the R1 and R2 buttons is anything but. The game really needed more freeform flight mechanics, especially since on those occasions where combat heads underwater it can be disorientating to battle and manage altitude at the same time.

In the world hubs, you can hunt animals, farm materials, or go fishing (with hilarious results – seeing Goku dropkick a fish the size of a house never gets old), with all of these helping level up the characters. Unfortunately, levelling is slow – partially because of meagre XP gains, and partially because of the way the playable character switches fairly regularly. This can be negated by replaying older fights using the Dragon Balls to wish fallen enemies back to life, as well as boosts awarded through the Community Board (which we’ll get onto later), but at first levels are gained only on a glacially slow time scale.

A far more effective way of levelling up is via one of Kakarot’s side quests, which serve to add more fan service elements but sadly all conform to simple fetch quests and the ‘defeat x number of enemies’ template we’ve seen for what feels like forever. There are also some issues with characters going missing, leaving you unable to complete quests, although it doesn’t happen that often.

While combat against smaller enemies (usually robots) serves only to break up exploration (with each one almost feeling akin to a random battle from Pokémon, with the way they are siloed off from the standard map traversal), Kakarot finally gets into gear with battles against the anime’s more famous faces.

These multi-staged brawls require liberal use of the dodge button, as well as a lot of blocking. Early fights feel like you’re just mashing the circle button to attack and then scooting out of harm’s way, but they do gradually begin to offer more.

Before long you’ll be using the burst ability to knock away an attacking enemy for a counterattack, learning how to cancel out an opponent’s combo, and co-ordinating with party members to pull off special moves in succession. Fighting Raditz and keeping him at bay with Ki-blasts, opening an opportunity for Piccolo to attack before unleashing a Kamehameha while the Saiyan’s back is turned feels not only exhilarating, but true to the source material.

Each character unlocks multiple special moves throughout the campaign, as well as the ability to transform – allowing you to turn Goku into a Super Saiyan whenever you deem fit. It feels similar to Xenoverse, but with less customisation of your move set and fighting style.

Bridging the gap between combat and the game’s role-playing systems is the Community Board, a poorly explained (see our beginner’s guide here) way of assigning passive and active bonuses based on the friendly characters you encounter. Each ally offers a bonus, and multiple characters of the same type will improve your chances in battle.

These perks range from improved combat abilities, like improving the Ki meter that governs special attacks, to increasing the effects of stat-boosting meals or the very welcome XP boost bonus.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has some problems, but it’s also a game that perfectly encapsulates the sheer silliness of the core anime franchise that is loved by millions worldwide. It’s clumsy, off-kilter, and full of things that seem held together by the most bizarre of concepts – and yet it just about works.

Kakarot isn’t the best Dragon Ball Z game ever made (Dragon Ball FighterZ still claims that title), and many will no doubt yearn for the glory days of the Budokai Tenkaichi titles, but it is the most enjoyable way to plough through the sagas that put the series on the map.





Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot review summary In Short: A competent adaptation of the original anime but there’s a serious danger of déjà vu even for series fans, and the solid but unremarkable action is unable to overcome it. Pros: Combat steadily improves as the game wears on, with plenty to see and do in the open world areas. Fan service of over 9,000 and good graphics. Cons: Uninteresting side quests and overfamiliar plot. Unintuitive flight controls and some technical issues. Score: 7/10

Formats: PlayStation 4 (reviewed), Xbox One, and PC

Price: £49.99

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: CyberConnect2

Release Date: 16th January 2020

Age Rating: 12

By Lloyd Coombes

