Bandai Namco Europe has released today, October 14, 2022, DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is now available on Xbox and other platformsa new asymmetric online multiplayer game for Xbox OnePC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (also compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S). In DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS, players will be able to choose between joining a team of seven survivors to try to escape and survive, or playing as a powerful raider who will have to stop the survivors from escaping.

The survivors are ordinary civilians who have been caught in a time bond, a phenomenon that has trapped them in a place where time and space are dismantled. They will have to take advantage of their cunning, the objects scattered on the map and the ability to cooperate with the other survivors to activate the super time machine and flee from the assailant.

If either player decides to take role as raiders, players will bring to life the most famous antagonists of DRAGON BALL, such as Cell, Buu or Frieza. All of them will get stronger as the game progresses, evolving into powerful new forms and destroying parts of the map (which will reduce the possible hiding places available to the survivors).

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is now available on Xbox and other platforms

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is available in three different editions:

the standard edition which will only be available in digital format.

which will only be available in digital format. The Special Edition, which is available in both physical and digital formats . Contains the full game and the Special Edition bundle, which includes a customizable outfit, the “Good (Two Hands)” victory pose, and the “Dragon (Yellow)” vehicle skin.

. Contains the full game and the Special Edition bundle, which includes a customizable outfit, the “Good (Two Hands)” victory pose, and the “Dragon (Yellow)” vehicle skin. The Limited Edition will be exclusive to the bandai namco store. In addition to all the content of the Special Edition, the Limited Edition will include a steelbook, 3 raider stickers and a Cell shell figure, as well as the “Pothala (Green)” in-game accessory, which is a temporary bonus exclusive to the Bandai Namco store that other players will be able to access later.

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS will receive continuous updates after launch with new seasonal content and updates that will delight fans. The game will also have a seasonal free Dragon Tier that will reward players with free content as they play.. The level 50 reward this season will be the farmer skin for survivors.