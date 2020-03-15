Dragon Ball: 5 Characters Goku Can’t Beat Yet, whats the reason, check it it out!

Posted by — March 15, 2020 in News Leave a reply

Goku is one of the strongest characters in Dragon Ball, and he is capable of defeating anyone. But Dragon Ball’s theme is that there is always someone better. This concept is always followed by Dragon Ball.

CHARACTERS GOKU CAN’T BEAT YET

CAN’T BEAT BROLY

It can be seen that Goku and Vegeta had to fuse into Gogeta to turn against Broly, which signifies that Goku alone cannot defeat Broly. It also reveals that Broly is stronger than Beerus, Goku’s former opponent.

NOT YET ZENO

It really seems that  Zeno will stay the strongest god in Dragon Ball for the foreseeable future. His level of power is so unbearable that it seems that Goku will ever beat Zeno if he is let alone to fight him.

NOT WITH JIREN

A character like Jiren is, a thoughtful thematic foil for Goku, he is fundamentally and philosophically opposite Goku. Jiren has a  raw power that Goku lacks, but he lacks passion, which Goku has for martial arts and self-improvement. Maybe in the future, Goku will surpass Jiren. But not yet.

NEVER WILL: WHIS

It is recently established that angels cannot interface with mortal arts. Goku will never defeat Whis. This is so far above Goku.

CAN’T BEAT MERUS

We cannot see Merus fight again. Merus is a highly animated character; Goku cannot fight easily with him until he becomes stronger.

NOT WITH ANGELS

It can be seen that none of the angels can be defeated easily because they are designed to be unbeatable. And also, Goku can never beat Beerus. Beerus is highly powerful in all senses.

NOT WITH MORO

It is also unlikely that Goku will go head to head with Moro. There are no chances that Goku will beat Moro ever.

You May Also Like

european-arrivals-jam-some-us-airports-amid-virus-screenings

🔥European arrivals jam some US airports amid virus screenings🔥

madrid-government-is-taking-strict-actions-against-coronavirus-attack-to-ensure-safety-including-shutting-down-prado-and-many-other-museums-read-to-know-more-about-it.

Madrid Government Is Taking Strict Actions Against Coronavirus Attack To Ensure Safety including shutting down Prado and many other museums. Read to know more about it.

major-update:-westworld-is-all-set-to-return-with-a-smashing-season-3-trailer!-it-seems-they-have-finally-stepped-out-of-the-theme-park-check-it-out.

Major update: Westworld Is All Set to return With A Smashing Season 3 Trailer! It seems they have finally stepped out of the theme park. Check it out.

zombies-are-killing-during-daytime-now-with-the-help-of-impunity-in-netflix-popular-zombie-drama-show-kingdom-season-2.-some-important-characters-are-dying-and-some-serious-action-packed-plot-is-coming-up!

Zombies are killing during daytime now with the help of impunity in Netflix Popular Zombie Drama Show Kingdom Season 2. Some important characters are dying and Some Serious Action Packed Plot is coming up!

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *