drag-race-star-phi-phi-o’hara-brands-james-charles-‘pathetic’-for-wwiii-joke-after-transgender-military-ban

Drag Race star Phi Phi O’Hara has branded YouTuber James Charles ‘pathetic’ over a joke he made about the possibility of World War III.

The phrase ‘World War 3’ started trending on Twitter after Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a bombing ordered by Donald Trump overnight at Baghdad Airport.

Naturally, the internet dealt with the news in the best way they knew how – by making jokes.

However, James, 20, faced backlash when he posted snaps of himself in drag, with the caption: ‘Me when the government comes knocking on my door for the draft.’

Phi Phi – real name Jaremi Lee Carey – argued that the joke is harmful to the transgender community after the controversial ban on trans people joining the military.

‘Not cute James,’ she wrote. ‘Some trans men and women would love to be able to serve their country……and this just a pathetic joke for clout with some brushed out photos at the expense of our trans community.

‘I’d say do better……but time and time again you NEVER listen.’

James defended himself, writing: ‘Just to clarify, this tweet has nothing to do with the trans military ban, which I obviously do not support.

‘It’s a lighthearted joke regarding the fact that I had to register for the draft when I turned 18, just like every other boy, & i don’t wanna fight in a war. that’s all.’

The Drag Race star, 34, hit back, writing: ‘So do the right thing….the joke is in poor taste…..remove it.

‘If you have to issue a reason explaining the meaning….guess what……it didnt work……delete and start over. But no…..he likes the clickbait.’

James has had a controversial start to the year, after #JamesCharlesisoverparty began trending on Twitter.

The YouTuber was forced to deny singing a racist slur during a night out after a clip of him circulated on social media.

‘No? turn up the volume & listen, I skip over it,’ James said in response to fans questioning him.

‘How stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the n word and still have it up the next morning.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for James for further comment.





