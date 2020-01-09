draft-agreement-could-break-three-year-political-deadlock-in-northern-ireland

Northern Ireland’s devolved government could finally be restored under draft proposals for a new powersharing agreement.

It comes after three years of deadlock following the resignation of late deputy first minister Martin McGuinness.

This led to the collapse of the regional government in Stormont as Sinn Fein and the DUP, the country’s two main parties failed to compromise.

The UK and Irish governments have now hammered out plans to restore the powersharing agreement.

More to follow.





