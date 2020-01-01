Dracula’s sexuality explained: He’s not bisexual – think about it

Dracula will be launching on BBC One tonight with fans of the legendary vamp finally able to get their teeth stuck into one of history’s sexiest fables.

Claes Bang stars as the delectable beast in Stephen Moffat and Mark Gatiss’s re-telling of the Bram Stoker tale, packed with gore, nudity and even melted sex toys rarely found on primetime BBC.

Dracula’s opening trailer had fans captivated and petrified in equal measure, but many speculated the fanged villain would be entering 2020 bisexual. This is not the case – although, he has always been a ‘homoerotic’ creature, according to Gatiss and Moffat.

Actually, he doesn’t have sex with anyone.

‘He drinks their blood and that’s a distinction you have to make in life – they’re not the same thing,’ Moffatt teased to Metro.co.uk. ‘But inevitably Dracula has been seen as a very sexy character – one night with him is worth giving your life up for.’

‘It’s not but it should feel that way,’ the showrunner continued. ‘I think Dracula has correctly identified the weakness in the human race: that we lose our minds when sex is involved and he romances them into a clinch with his teeth into their necks.’

‘He has very broad taste,’ Claes, 53, teased.

Moffat went on: ‘If you look at the first Hammer one, the person he’s most excited about biting is Peter Cushing. There’s a real homoerotic moment – he really goes for it. He’s not bisexual; he’s bihomicidal – and that the point people should make.’

However, Dracula certainly doesn’t steer away from the sexy but is as comical as it is terrifying and seductive. In tonight’s opening instalment, Claes is joined by Dolly Wells as heroine Sister Agatha, Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior and John Heffernan as Dracula’s unfortunate house guest, Jonathan Harker.

Dracula airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One.





