dracula-viewers-call-episode-2-of-bbc-series-“staggeringly-good”

If the first episode of BBC One’s Dracula left audiences somewhat split, things seemed to come together in the second instalment last night (2nd January).

The feature-length gorefest expanded upon a section from Bram Stoker’s novel set on a ship called The Demeter where Dracula wreaks havoc, before wrapping up with a twist that left many people reeling.

Dracula: 8 big questions we have after episode 2

One fan praised the new series from Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss as a “wonderful” reimagining of the original Dracula story, while another hailed their ability to “breathe new life” into old source material.

Speaking as someone whose favourite book is #Dracula and who is currently writing a history of the portrayal of the vampire genre – if you whine about this new adaptation not being ‘true to the original’ then you are as soulless as the Count himself. It is WONDERFUL ???? pic.twitter.com/962vwzb9Z4 — Violet Fenn (@violetfenn) January 2, 2020

This incredible adaptation of #Dracula is off the scale. Is there nothing the Moffat/@Markgatiss team cannot breathe new, thrilling, mind bending life into? Stunning. — Muriel Gray (@ArtyBagger) January 3, 2020

Just like the series premiere, this second outing was frightening to many viewers, not letting up on scares or gore.

The wife and I are now in the “Nobody is allowed upstairs without the other one” phase of post #Dracula — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) January 2, 2020

It appears that Danish actor Claes Bang has left a big impression in the role of Dracula, with many citing him as an instrumental component to the show’s success.

I tell you what, Claes Bang was an amazing and inspired choice for the Count. The guy oozes charisma. #Dracula pic.twitter.com/IHnAgFdC9a — Sean McLachlan (@Sean__McLachlan) January 2, 2020

Embracing Claes Bang’s Dracula as my spirit animal for 2020 – the wit! the flair for the dramatic! the classic vampire fashion choices! the savage directness! the little jokes to himself! the *strongplay-on-words! Probably less murder & blood-sucking though. Maybe. #Dracula ???????? pic.twitter.com/Iy6cAGL6D6 — Tori Brazier (@dinotaur) January 3, 2020

And then there was the jaw-dropping twist ending, which saw Dracula wake from a deep-sea slumber and emerge in the modern day, which one Twitter user described as “staggeringly good.”

This is staggeringly good. Absolute brilliance from all involved.#Dracula pic.twitter.com/xURF6LIMeT — Andrew Jazzie (@AndrewJazzie) January 2, 2020

Although, not everyone was sold on the shocking finale, with one Twitter user comparing it to a “cheap party trick” while another said the show had ‘jumped the shark’ (an expression used when a television series does something so far-fetched that it’s detrimental to the overall quality).

Dracula: Episode 2 upends series with massive twist

Well I enjoyed tonight’s #Dracula more than the first until the twist at the end which seemed a bit of a cheap party trick.

The gruesome horror reminds me more of the golden days of Hammer which I enjoyed.

Plus the gentleman beast who’ll eat anything is closer to most portrayals — Stephen Fitzsimons – Children’s Author (@WordDoodler) January 3, 2020

Episode 2 has to be a new record for a show to jump the shark#Dracula pic.twitter.com/pF9Cy0kYlE — Andrew (@WadeWilson83) January 3, 2020

Dracula concludes tonight at 9pm on BBC One