dracula-star-claes-bang-reveals-gruesome-secrets-behind-that-naked-bloodbath:-‘i-was-nude-in-freezing-temperatures-for-five-days’

Dracula launched tonight with a spectacular bloodbath drenched in golden nuggets for viewers to sink their teeth into, closing with Claes Bang’s vamp breaking into Sister Agatha’s convent – naked.

Mark Gatiss and Stephen Moffatt’s drama was packed with unapologetic gore, nudity and melted down sex toys rarely seen on the BBC, and Claes, 52, voluntarily stepped up to suffer for his art. Thankfully, it paid off.

The Danish-born actor actually put his hand up to film the final moments of tonight’s premiere in the buff, taking the plunge in below-freezing temperatures.

‘The very lovely thing about that scene is we went around to Slovakia to shoot it because you can’t shoot something like that in the UK but we couldn’t shoot the whole thing there,’ Claes explained during the Dracula World Premiere.

‘We shot the whole thing across three days, I think, and then we came back and did another two days here so it took five days [to film].

‘I have to say, I was the one who said he should not wear any clothes. I know it’s slightly weird but it was written like that and I think it has an impact that he was there with no clothes on, to some extent.’

‘It was about minus five in Slovakia,’ Mark chipped in.

‘Yes, and it’s 10 minutes that whole scene and we did that whole scene every time,’ Cleas stressed.

His co-star Dolly Wells, who is an undisputed triumph as the comical but ferocious Agatha – or Van Helsing as we discovered tonight – joked working with the naked Dane was ‘ghastly’.

‘I felt quite guilty because I had long johns, I had so many clothes on,’ she grinned.

Tonight’s episode also included a hidden Sherlock Easter egg, which if you blinked at all during the 90 minutes (why would you?) it could have been missed.

Dracula continues tomorrow night at 9pm on BBC One.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: BBC’s Dracula gets new trailer and it’s bloody brilliant

MORE: Dracula uses second-hand melted sex toys and actual screaming babies as props for BBC most graphic drama yet