dracula,-review:-camp-and-bonkers-vampire-has-the-time-of-his-400-year-life

Advance word on Dracula (BBC One) was that it was a bit camp. A bit? It was a David Walliams fever dream. At one point, a clutch of nuns looked on in terror as the shapeshifting prince of darkness emerged, slick with blood, from the carcass of a wolf. “I don’t know about you girls but I do love a bit of fur,” he cooed. A few scenes later, the wolf had turned into a pack and those nuns were being ripped to shreds. Dracula: “Ooh! That must have hurt.”
Mark Gatiss and Stephen Moffat, creators of Sherlock, have adapted – loosely, it must be said – Bram Stoker’s classic as a New Year three-parter. The job they have done is quite bonkers. All the bits without Dracula are frightening. All the bits with Dracula are funny. This shouldn’t work at all and yet it does, provided you’re here for entertainment rather than a good fright.
The masterstroke is the casting of Claes Bang in the title role. Bang, who was great as a self-regarding Hollywood actor in The Affair on Sky Atlantic last year, is a Danish actor with matinee idol looks and an English accent of indeterminate origin. His Dracula is witty, outrageous and rather thrilling. If the Bond producers fancy a return to the Roger Moore days of quips and quizzical eyebrows, then Bang is their man.
Gatiss and Moffat have, for reasons known only to them, undercut the tension of every horror scene with a terrible one-liner. Harker: “You’re a monster.” Dracula: “You’re a lawyer. Nobody’s perfect.”
As the unfortunate lawyer Jonathan Harker, John Heffernan was not in a position to laugh at any jokes. The episode opened with a ravaged Harker recounting his escape from Dracula’s clutches. There was a gruesome shot of a fly crawling into his eyeball. It seemed genuinely chilling. And then Sister Agatha, the nun to whom he was giving his account, said: “I’m asking, Mr Harker, if you had sexual intercourse with Count Dracula?” Sorry, what?
As drawn by Stoker, Dracula was an equal opportunities kind of vampire – male and female victims welcome. In the Hammer Horror years, he was a sucker for a heaving bosom and a baby doll nightie. In this version he’s out and proud, eyeing up Harker as his next bride. Bang played him as a vampire having the time of his 400-year life.
Gatiss and Moffatt paid loving homage to past Dracula adaptations; in one fang-baring shot, Bang bore a striking resemblance to Christopher Lee. The bats, the spooky castle and the cloak were all here. But the writers delighted in pulling the rug from under us. Sister Agatha’s surname turned out to be Van Helsing, in a highly entertaining turn from Dolly Wells. I’m pretty sure that “I’m your every nightmare at once – an educated woman with a crucifix” wasn’t in the original text.
Agatha was nerdily fascinated by the Dracula legends: a vampire cannot enter an abode without being invited in, daylight burns them to death, that sort of thing. “Why would the forces of darkness want to attack a convent?” asked a puzzled Mother Superior. “Perhaps they are sensitive to criticism?” deadpanned Agatha.
If you hire the creators of Sherlock to re-do Dracula, you end up with a Sherlock-style show: arch dialogue and clever plot twists. I counted one reference to it, when Agatha mentioned her “detective acquaintance in London”, but there may have been more. They played fast and loose with Stoker’s story, boosting the role of Harker’s fiancee, Mina (Morfydd Clark) and turning the bit with the wolves and nuns into a roaring set-piece. There was also plenty of blood, but I suspect those turned off by this adaptation will have been more offended by the humour than the gore.
The overwhelming sense was that everyone involved – with the exception of poor old Heffernan – was having enormous fun. It might not have been faithful to the original, but it was a scream.
Dracula continues tomorrow night on BBC One