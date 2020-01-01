dracula,-review:-camp-and-bonkers-vampire-has-the-time-of-his-400-year-life

Advance word on Dracula (BBC One) was that it was a bit camp. A bit? It was a David Walliams fever dream. At one point, a clutch of nuns looked on in terror as the shapeshifting prince of darkness emerged, slick with blood, from the carcass of a wolf. “I don’t know about you girls but I do love a bit of fur,” he cooed. A few scenes later, the wolf had turned into a pack and those nuns were being ripped to shreds. Dracula: “Ooh! That must have hurt.”

Mark Gatiss and Stephen Moffat, creators of Sherlock, have adapted – loosely, it must be said – Bram Stoker’s classic as a New Year three-parter. The job they have done is quite bonkers. All the bits without Dracula are frightening. All the bits with Dracula are funny. This shouldn’t work at all and yet it does, provided you’re here for entertainment rather than a good fright.

The masterstroke is the casting of Claes Bang in the title role. Bang, who was great as a self-regarding Hollywood actor in The Affair on Sky Atlantic last year, is a Danish actor with matinee idol looks and an English accent of indeterminate origin. His Dracula is witty, outrageous and rather thrilling. If the Bond producers fancy a return to the Roger Moore days of quips and quizzical eyebrows, then Bang is their man.

Gatiss and Moffat have, for reasons known only to them, undercut the tension of every horror scene with a terrible one-liner. Harker: “You’re a monster.” Dracula: “You’re a lawyer. Nobody’s perfect.”

As the unfortunate lawyer Jonathan Harker, John Heffernan was not in a position to laugh at any jokes. The episode opened with a ravaged Harker recounting his escape from Dracula’s clutches. There was a gruesome shot of a fly crawling into his eyeball. It seemed genuinely chilling. And then Sister Agatha, the nun to whom he was giving his account, said: “I’m asking, Mr Harker, if you had sexual intercourse with Count Dracula?” Sorry, what?