dracula-ratings-dip-below-3-million-for-episode-2

The second episode of Dracula was watched by less than 3 million people on BBC One last night.

In total, 2.85 million viewers tuned in to see the middle chapter of Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s gothic horror adaptation, a decline from the already underwhelming 3.6 million who watched the premiere on New Year’s Day.

It should be noted that these numbers do not account for catch-up viewing, which could see a boost thanks to a twist ending that got many people talking on Twitter.

Back in 2010, the second episode of Sherlock also saw a dip in the ratings, but due to its initial numbers being significantly higher it still managed to draw in 7.7 million.

Of course, the circumstances are different for Dracula, airing over three consecutive nights in January rather than weekly in the summer months as the first series of Sherlock did.

Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov (BBC)

Not to mention that with its graphic gore and frightening tone, Dracula might lack the same mainstream appeal as a classic murder mystery…

Outside of the UK, Dracula will land on Netflix later this week and so could rally some international fans on the juggernaut streaming service.

The third and final episode of Dracula airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One