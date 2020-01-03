dracula-is-coming-to-netflix-tonight

Dracula starring Claes Bang and Dolly Wells premieres on Netflix on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. If you are staying up late, you can watch the series as soon as it’s released.

The wait to watch Dracula on Netflix is almost over! The BBC and Netflix co-production premieres on the streaming service around the world on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

All three episodes of Dracula will be added to Netflix at 12: 01 a.m. PT on Saturday. If you stay up late on Friday night, you can start watching the series as soon as it’s available to stream.

Dracula premiered on BBC in the UK on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. It’s part of a three-night TV event. The second episode aired on Jan. 2, while the third and final episode airs on Jan. 3. After the episode airs, Netflix will release the full series around the globe.

The series is based on Bram Stoker’s novel of the same name. Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the team behind Sherlock, created the series, and Claes Bang stars as Dracula in the new Netflix original miniseries.

Dolly Wells, John Heffernan, Sacha Dewan, who starred in Netflix’s Iron Fist, Morfydd Clark,

Joanna Scanlan, Lujza Richter, Jonathan Aris, and more star in the series.

Check out the trailer for Dracula below!

This new series looks incredible! I’ve avoided any reviews from the UK so far, and I plan to do that until I get a chance to watch this series this weekend.

Each episode is basically a movie and runs roughly 90 minutes. It will be interesting to see how viewers respond to a show formatted this way. Most Netflix dramas run about 40-70 minutes, although Netflix allows more flexible run times than traditional networks.

We still haven’t heard if Dracula will be back for season 2 yet. That will likely depend on what happens in the season and the response to the series. If enough viewers are tuning in, Netflix will usually bring a show back for another season, but there are so many other factors involved. Do the creators want to keep making the show? Is there enough story there to continue the series? Do the actors want to continue the series?

We’ll be sure to let you know about the future of the series as soon as we find out! Stay tuned for more news about Dracula on Netflix!

Dracula premieres on Netflix on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.